India may soon manufacture Russian Kamov Ka-226 copters locally

Russia is keen to collaborate with India in the area of defence and could sign a deal soon for manufacturing its Kamov Ka-226 helicopters in India, hinted Indian Ambassador to Russia, Venkatesh Varma.

Varma said he also expects to make some important announcements at the upcoming India-Russia Bilateral Summit, including Russia's support for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make-in-India initiative.

Varma said some technical discussions regarding the production of Kamov 226 helicopters in India were pending. Once those discussions are successful, the next stage will be signing the contract for the production of helicopters, an ANI report stated quoting Sputnik news.

"While defence cooperation will be one of the key points during the discussion, the Indian-Russian bilateral summit will cover all issues, including political, economic, trade, energy," Varma said, as per the report.

The Annual Summit meeting between the Prime Minister of India and the President of the Russian Federation is the highest institutionalised dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

So far 20 Annual Summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

In 2019, PM Modi had visited Vladivostok from September 4-5 for the 20th India-Russia Bilateral Summit. Both countries had signed 14 MoUs in the fields of Trade and Investments, defence cooperation, Road Transport and cooperation in oil and gas sectors during PM's visit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit, which will be held later this year.