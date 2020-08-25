Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 2,751 fresh COVID-19 cases, infection tally reaches 84,231

Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | We just have to make this 'China virus' go away and it's happening: Trump

Americans have to "make this China virus go away" and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.

This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus. In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus". He, later, insisted the term was accurate because the virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. (PTI)