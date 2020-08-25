Live now
Aug 25, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 2,751 fresh COVID-19 cases, infection tally reaches 84,231
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have surged past 31 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 75.92 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 155th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 31,67,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58,390 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 75.92 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.35 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.11 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 31,67,323
24,04,585 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far
7,04,348 reported active cases in India
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 58,390
Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19
Haryana CM tests positive for COVID-19
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 81,479
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | 2,751 new COVID-19 positive cases, 2,519 recoveries and 9 deaths reported in Odisha as on August 24. Total number of cases now at 84,231 including 56,924 recoveries, 26,826 active cases and 428 deaths: Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | We just have to make this 'China virus' go away and it's happening: Trump
Americans have to "make this China virus go away" and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.
This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus. In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus". He, later, insisted the term was accurate because the virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | As many as 31.2 percent of the people aged above 50 have recovered from COVID-19, according to a serological survey conducted in Delhi. Among those in the 18-50 age group, 28.5 percent people have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | COVID-19 most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Sero survey
Minors aged between 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to a serological survey conducted in the city this month.
Conducted between August 1 and August 7, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the national capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.
As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey -- around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50. (PTI)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes today for the first time in eight months. The daily update from national health officials, which provided data for yesterday, showed the recent streak without any new locally transmitted cases stretched into another day. There were 14 new imported cases, involving travellers returning from overseas, down from 16 the previous day. There were also 16 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms - compared with 27 a day earlier. (Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | For passengers travelling to UAE (12 years and above), a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report in printed form, from a government-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab), is required. Passengers are required to take PCR test not more than 96 hours before departure: AI Express (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,68,27,520 samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 samples being tested on Monday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | There are 7,04,348 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 percent of the total caseload, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 75.92 percent. (Graphic: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)