you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India may change 'No First Use' nuclear policy: Rajnath Singh

“Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” said Rajnath Singh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tipped off that India could change its ‘No First Use’ nuclear policy, according to news agency ANI.

In a visit to Rajasthan’s Pokhran on August 16, Singh said, “Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in the future depends on circumstances.”

Singh was in Rajasthan to attend the concluding ceremony of the 5th International Army Scout Masters Competition in Jaisalmer, where he paid tribute to former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “It is a coincidence that today I came for International Army Scout Masters Competition in Jaisalmer & today it is the first death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. So, I felt I should pay tribute to him on the land of Pokhran only,” said Singh.

Earlier, in his address on the occasion of International Army Scout Masters Competition, Singh exuded confidence that the cooperation between India, Russia, China and other countries of Central Asia will strengthen in the coming days and they will be able to face global threats with mutual support.

Teams from Russia, China, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Uzbekistan and India participated in the competition.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #defence #India #Politics #Rajnath Singh

