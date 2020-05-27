App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India makes source code of contact-tracing app public

The bulk of India's roughly 500 million smartphone users have Android devices and the source code for the app's iOS version will be released in the next two weeks

Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google's Android smartphones, a move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users.

The bulk of India's roughly 500 million smartphone users have Android devices and the source code for the app's iOS version will be released in the next two weeks, India's tech ministry said in a statement.

"Transparency, privacy and security have been the core design principles of Aarogya Setu since its inception. And opening the source code up to the developer community signifies the government of India's continuing commitment to these principles," Amitabh Kant, CEO of the government think-tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference.

Close

Aarogya Setu ('Health Bridge') was launched by the government in early April as a key tool in containing the spread of COVID-19. It is currently used by over 115 million Indians.

related news

It uses Bluetooth and GPS on smartphones to record when people come in close contact with one another, so that contacts can be quickly alerted when a person is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Privacy advocates including a French hacker who called out some of Aarogya Setu's flaws on Twitter had asked the government to make the app's source code public, which would allow security researchers to inspect the system and find how it captures data.

A source code refers to programming instructions which are used to run an application.

Udbhav Tiwari, the public policy adviser for internet firm Mozilla, said the Aarogya Setu app still had some ground to cover before it could claim to be truly open source.

"This includes open sourcing the server-side code and ensuring that the app is built exclusively from its public repository," Tiwari said. On Tuesday, the government said it did plan to release the server code.

India has been encouraging a widespread use of the app including for rail and air travel, although it softened its previous demand for compulsory use by office workers, after a backlash from privacy advocates.

The app, which was initially available for only Android smartphones and Apple devices, can now also be used in cheap internet-enabled phones which run on the KaiOS mobile operating system.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:33 am

tags #coronavirus #India #tracking

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.