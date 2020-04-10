App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Japan partnership can help develop new tech for post-COVID world: PM Modi

The prime minister made these remarks on Twitter after speaking with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world.

The prime minister made these remarks on Twitter after speaking with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic .

Close

"The India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world," he said.

Prime Minister Abe had recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures to contain the spread of the killer virus.

Modi also spoke with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on the coronavirus issue.

"Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

"I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19," the Prime minister said.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19.Japan #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

