App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India focussed on mitigating COVID-19's negative economic impact on talent abroad: Jaishankar

Addressing the third edition of the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video-conferencing, he said the protectors of emigrants must also rise to the challenge of reviving the post-COVID economy and engage with the post-COVID world.

PTI

India has been engaged with foreign governments to ensure the welfare of prospective migrants, and is currently focussed on mitigating the negative economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indian talent abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Addressing the third edition of the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video-conferencing, he said the protectors of emigrants must also rise to the challenge of reviving the post-COVID economy and engage with the post-COVID world.

"Our government has accorded the highest priority to promoting the interests of Indian emigrants for the last six years," Jaishankar said.

Close

The government's focus has been to provide better opportunities and welfare measures to prospective migrants, he added.

related news

The government, therefore, has been engaged with its foreign counterparts to provide ease of travel and opportunities through migration and mobility agreements, Jaishankar said.

"We are currently focussed on ensuring that the negative economic consequences of the pandemic on our talent and skills abroad is mitigated. That is influenced not only by the quality of our various bilateral relationships but the overall helpful approach that we have displayed with regard to the health and economic requirements of our partners," he said.

"It is imperative that we recover our market share as quickly as possible. The coming months will see dedicated efforts in that direction. The contribution that the protectors of emigrants (POEs) can make to facilitate this national objective is significant," Jaishankar said.

He also noted that many of the Indian workers, who after long years of service abroad returned with advanced skills and abilities, would contribute to the country's development.

"In fact, we are engaged in such data capture and mapping as an accompanying element of the Vande Bharat mission that is currently underway. MEA has facilitated data flows to National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to develop 'Swadesh', a database for skilled workers. Together with E-migrate, these can become basic tools for skill job matching for migrant workers," Jaishankar said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also addressed the conference.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Dr S Jaishankar #economic impact #India #Jaishankar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.