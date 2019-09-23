Income Tax dept issues notice to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s wife

The Income Tax Department on September 23 issued a notice to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife. The notice pertains to her income as independent director of multiple companies.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Lavasa's wife became independent director in companies after the election commissioner took charge as a Secretary of the Government of India.

Lavasa had hit the headlines during the 2019 Lok Sabha election when reports suggested that he had dissented in about 11 decisions of the Election Commission (EC). These were involving complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct.