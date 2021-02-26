English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Income Tax Department extends deadline for filing declarations under VsV scheme till March 31

The last date for filing declaration under VsV scheme was February 28, while for paying the disputed tax the date is March 31.

PTI
February 26, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Income Tax Department on Friday extended the deadline for filing declarations and making payment under direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas (VsV) till March 31 and April 30. "CBDT further extends the date for filing of declarations under the #VivadSeVishwas Act, 2020 to 31st March, 2021. Date for payment without additional amount under VsV extended to 30th April, 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

The last date for filing declaration under VsV scheme was February 28, while for paying the disputed tax the date is March 31. As many as 1,25,144 cases have so far opted for the Vivad se Vishwas (VsV) Scheme, which is 24.5 per cent of the 5,10,491 cases that were pending at different legal fora.

Missed ITR verification deadline? Check how to file condonation of delay request after 120 days

About Rs 97,000 crore worth disputed tax has opted for resolution under the scheme. The Vivad Se Vishwas scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, disputed interest, disputed penalty or disputed fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

The taxpayer is granted immunity from levy of interest, penalty and institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offence under the Income-tax Act in respect of matters covered in the declaration. The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020 to settle direct tax disputes locked up in various appellate forum.
PTI
TAGS: #'Vivad se Vishwas #Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act #Income Tax #Income Tax Department
first published: Feb 26, 2021 11:02 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.