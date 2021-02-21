MARKET NEWS

Missed ITR verification deadline? Check how to file condonation of delay request after 120 days

Did you miss the 120-day ITR verification deadline? See how a condonation request can help you save the trouble of filing ITR all over again.

Moneycontrol News
February 21, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

Did you know that filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) is not the end of the tax process? It is important that you verify the ITR within 12o days of filing it, failing which the income tax department can consider the ITR invalid. But what if you missed the 120-day deadline for verification? Will you be required to file the ITR all over again? Worry not. The condonation delay request is a way out.

Let's first take a look at ways in which you can verify your ITR before moving on to the conditions in which you can file the condonation delay request and how you can file the condonation request in case you miss the 120-day verification deadline.

You can verify ITR through the following two ways:

-Electronically

-Manually

Electronic Verification code or Aadhaar OTP are the ways through which taxpayer can verify ITR in an electronic way. The verification through the manual way can be done by submitting the signed copy of ITR V acknowledgement to CPC Bengaluru through regular, speed or registered post.

What is a condonation request?

If you faced genuine hardship that led to a delay in your verifying your ITR within 120 days of filing then you can file at condonation delay request. The request will clearly have to state the reason why the ITR was not verified on the income tax e-filing website with the prescribed time limit.

How to file 'Condonation Request'

-Login to ‘e-Filing’ Portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

-Go to ‘My Account’ menu

-Select the ‘Request Type’ as ‘New Request’

-Select the ‘Request Category’ as ‘Condonation Request’

-Choose the suitable option located under ‘Response’ column and click on Submit.

How to view the status of a submitted Condonation request

-Login to ‘e-Filing’ Portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

-Go to the ‘My Account’ menu

-Click on ‘Service Request’

-Select the ‘Request Type’ as ‘View Request’

-Select the ‘Request Category’ as ‘Condonation Request’

-Click ‘Submit’.
first published: Feb 21, 2021 11:09 am

