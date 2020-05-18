App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

India is under lockdown since March 24. On May 17, Centre extended the nationwide lockdown easing the restriction in the fourth phase. Here is the guidelines to follow during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to stem the spread of coronavirus outbreak. However, the restrictions have been eased considerably in the fourth phase of lockdown. States and Union Territories (UTs) will now categorise red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry. Here are the guidelines to follow during the lockdown. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to stem the spread of coronavirus outbreak. However, the restrictions have been eased considerably in the fourth phase of lockdown. States and Union Territories (UTs) will now categorise red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry. Here are the guidelines to follow during the lockdown. (Image: Reuters)

No movement of persons in containment zones. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/5

No movement of persons in containment zones. (Image: News18 Creative)

Activities not allowed across the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/5

Activities not allowed across the country. (Image: News18 Creative)

Activities permitted with restrictions. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/5

Activities permitted with restrictions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rules for public places and workplaces. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/5

Rules for public places and workplaces. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 18, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Lockdown 4.0 #Slideshow

