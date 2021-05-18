MARKET NEWS

In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 2.63 lakh COVID-19 new cases, according to the May 18 update. Active infections decreased by 1,63,232 cases to 33.53 lakh mark; over 18.44 crore vaccinations administered till date.

Chaitanya Mallapur
May 18, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.52 crore with 2,63,533 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 18 update. New cases were below the three lakh mark for the second consecutive day, indicating a receding trend.

However, new deaths saw the highest-ever single-day spike to 4,329 in the last 24 hours. New recoveries were at 4,22,436 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 18.44 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 18 update, with 15,10,418 new vaccinations.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Related stories

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 77 percent are recipients of their first dose while 23 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 1.98 crore, followed by Rajasthan at 1.53 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.50 crore.

India now has 33,53,765 active cases with a fall of 1,63,232 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 18 update. Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 6,03,660 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 4,48,000 and Kerala at 3,62,675. These three states accounted for 42 percent of active cases in the country.

Karnataka reported the most new cases at 38,603 in the last 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,075), Maharashtra (26,616), Kerala (21,402), and West Bengal (19,003). These five states accounted for 53 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

covid-charts (1)_covid-charts_May18

Maharashtra also reported the most 1,000 new deaths, as per May 18 update, followed by Karnataka (476), Delhi (340), Tamil Nadu (335) and Uttar Pradesh (308). These five states accounted for 56 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.15 crore with the recovery rate at 85.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 99,651 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (48,211), Karnataka (34,635), Rajasthan (29,459) and Uttar Pradesh (23,045).

covid-charts_May18

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,78,719 as per May 18 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests reported on May 17 with more than 31.82 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-charts (2)_covid-charts_May18

Globally, more than 16.42 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 34.04 lakh deaths. Over 1.66 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (20 percent). 
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: May 18, 2021 11:21 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.