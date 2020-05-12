App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Immediate spike likely in inter-city mobility after train, bus services resume operations: Study

Leisure travel would take the biggest hit with a sharp drop of 71 percent in planned holidays and festive travel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An immediate spike in inter-city travel is expected within two weeks of resumption of train and bus services as many people, who are stuck in different cities, will look for an opportunity to return to their bases, according to a survey by IntrCity RailYatri. However, the inter-city mobility industry in India, which was in an expansion mode, has been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey by the multi-modal intercity mobility platform, covering more than 20,000 users across metros, tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Interestingly, 38.41 percent of travellers indicated that they would consider travelling this year if the pandemic has been effectively controlled.

Leisure travel would take the biggest hit with a sharp drop of 71 percent in planned holidays and festive travel. Only 29 percent of the respondents plan to travel this year for social or festive occasions.

Close

"An immediate spike is expected in inter-city mobility in the immediate 0-2 weeks period once trains and inter-city buses start to operate. People are looking for an opportunity to return to their base," the survey said.

related news

A high (30 percent) number of travellers are stuck in the wrong city as the lockdown took many Indians by surprise, it added.

According to the survey, social distancing will drive near total shift from offline to online bookings.

"Despite strong and persistent efforts by online brands, offline bookings have historically dominated in India. This finally looks set to change and is a big opportunity for online brands," it said, adding the biggest impact would be on bus bookings, specifically on 'last-minute' sales by agents and touts at popular boarding-points.

When it comes to preferred mode of travel, tourists are unlikely to change their choice in the post-COVID-19 era.

"Upon asking which mode of transport best addresses 'Social Distancing' – most travellers prefer to stick to their original preference of bus or train. However, this "bias" is significantly more pronounced in bus and train travellers, as compared to flight travellers," it said.

Flight travellers are the most pessimistic in comparison to those by train and bus. Domestic flyers constitute the most nervous cohort, followed by train and bus, it added.

"Over 50 percent of travellers who prefer travelling by sleeper bus or train are far more confident about travelling within the next three months. Therefore, train and bus travellers displayed a far greater sense of optimism as regards to resuming their inter-city travel," the survey added.

Despite India experiencing one of the most severe lockdowns in the world, the overall travel sentiment is biased towards optimism of things becoming normal again, it added.

However, the inter-city mobility industry in India will require to put in place innovations, diversification and safety measures to meet with challenges.

"How soon we will recover from the crisis will depend upon the extent of 'safe zone travel' and 'safe destinations' and the ability to transform and innovate within the industry and adjust to travellers 'new' expectations," it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #IntrCity RailYatri

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.