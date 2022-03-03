IIM Calcutta registers 100% placement, average salary hits record Rs 34 lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has recorded 100 per cent placement for its 57th batch, with a record average salary of Rs 34.2 lakh per annum, the premier business institute said in a statement.

More than 190 firms participated in the final placement process held virtually last week.

A total of 465 students took part in the final placement process, receiving 631 offers.

The median salary was Rs 31 lakh per annum, the statement said.

The institute followed a cluster-based system, where the participating firms were mapped to cohorts that were further mapped to their respective cluster.

The consulting sector once again emerged as the top recruiter, with 49 per cent of offers being raised in the domain. Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Parthenon and McKinsey & Company were some of the top recruiters in this domain.

Marquee asset management, investment banking, and private equity-venture capital firms made 18 per cent offers, proving the mettle of the institution in the finance domain.

Goldman Sachs and Avendus made the highest offers within this cohort, the statement said.

In the general management and marketing domain, 14 per cent of offers were raised.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Tata Administrative Services were some of the prominent recruiters.

Nineteen per cent of overall offers were rolled out in the product management and operations domains.

The top recruiters included Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Paytm, amongst others.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19, there were several new recruiters including IIFL, Nykaa, Premji Invest, Rothschild, Zomato, and international offers from Emaar and Protiviti.

"I congratulate the students on their satisfying placement that speaks volumes of their capabilities. Profuse thanks to the recruiters for having recognized their talents. My appreciation to the Placement Committee for their superb performance,” the institute Director, Prof Uttam Kumar Sarkar, said.