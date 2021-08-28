How India achieved feat of 1.03 crore vaccination in a day

Villagers wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during "Vaccination on boat" programme in Gosaba Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The record feat of 1.03 crore vaccine doses on August 27 was achieved on the back of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana notching up their highest daily jab numbers, villages joining the party with 70 percent of all jabs given in rural India, and Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon hitting their peak in jabs.

Uttar Pradesh breached the three million doses mark on August 27 for the first time. Karnataka also recorded its highest vaccination mark of over 1.1 million jabs. Maharashtra recorded a little shy of one million jabs. These three states accounted for 50 percent of the total vaccinations in India on Friday.

Two other states, West Bengal and Haryana also achieved their highest daily vaccination mark on August 27. While West Bengal saw 5.53 lakh vaccinations, Haryana was a surprise package as it achieved its highest vaccination mark of 6.12 lakh doses, which was almost double its earlier highest mark.

While rural India notched up nearly 73 lakh jabs out of the total 1.03 crore jabs, big urban centers topped the vaccination numbers. Mumbai district saw the highest number of 1.77 lakh vaccinations on August 27. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru) recorded its highest vaccination mark of 1.67 lakh jabs while Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural also hit their highest daily vaccination mark. Gurgaon in Haryana hit its highest jab mark of 67,000 doses.

In UP, Lucknow recorded its highest number of 91,437 jabs while the Prime Minister’s constituency of Varanasi also recorded a record high of over 56,000 jabs, the data shows.

Incidentally, Madhya Pradesh - another high vaccination state - keeps Fridays as an off day for vaccination.

Going ahead, the government would want to increase the proportion of second doses in the total vaccinations. On August 27 for example, over 75 percent of the jabs given were first doses. The Centre is pressing upon states to run special campaigns so that the second dose is administered to the maximum people and full protection from COVID-19 is offered.