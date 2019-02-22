App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hizbul commander warns of more fidayeen attacks in future

Naikoo didn’t exactly spell out if it will be his organistaion that will carry out the suicide bombing attacks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A week after the Pulwama IED blast that claimed the lives of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, terror group Hizbul Mujahideen has warned of more fidayeen (suicide bomb) attacks.

Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational chief, said in a 17-minute audio clip released on social media, that the recent attacks in Kashmir are a consequence of the Indian government not keeping promises made to Kashmiris. He pointed at army atrocities, saying that is what pushed the young suicide bomber to give up his life.

“The person responsible for the fidayeen attack on forces was a Kashmiri and the atrocities committed on him by the army forced him to carry out the attack. No power in the world can stop these types of attacks. The attacks will continue till Indian forces remain in Kashmir,” he said.

(Image Credit: Basit Zargar/Twitter)

related news

In the clip that is yet to be verified by the police, he said: “We will keep on sacrificing our lives. We prefer to die than surrender. The day is not far when our 15-year-old children will strap explosives on their bodies and barge into your army vehicles. We prefer death over slavery.”

Commenting on reports of Kashmiri nationals being roughed up across the nation the terrorist threatened to kill non-local labourers if they don’t stop.

He added, "Those mourning the loss of the troopers and calling them terrorists should be reminded that India killed more than 400 people since 2018 alone."

What’s alarming here is that this is the first time Hizbul ranks were heard asking for the use of explosive devices to attack the security forces in the valley.

For years, fidayeen attacks have been a trademark of foreign outfits such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

One must note here that Naikoo didn’t exactly spell out if it will be his organisation that will carry out the suicide bombing attacks.

Back in 2007, the outfit had signed a declaration stating its members would never use landmines to fight the Indian security forces.

The UJC is a conglomerate of 13 militant groups headed by Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. The group has five “observer members”, including the LeT and JeM.

Notably, the incidence of fidayeen attacks had plummeted considerably in the past few years. The last such attack before Pulwama took place on December 31, 2017, when JeM terrorists lobbed grenades at a CRPF training centre.

On Tuesday, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, had said the forces are aware of the challenges such attacks may pose. He said, “This type of suicide car bomb attack happened after a long time in Kashmir. We are keeping all our options open to deal with it in future.”
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Hizbul Mujahideen #J&K terror #Pulwama attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.