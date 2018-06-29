Here's why the Delhi Metro staff will go on a strike from June 30

Over 9,000 non-executive staff of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have threatened to go on strike from June 30, which would result in a complete shutdown of metro services in the city.



Delhi: Indefinite strike by non-executives employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) enters seventh day over pay related issue and illegal termination of two employees. pic.twitter.com/PEk6W6euUR

Over the last few days, DMRC's non-executive employees, which include train operators, station controllers, technicians, operations staff, and maintenance staff, have been participating in sit-in protests at various metro stations, sporting black armbands.

Here's why the Delhi Metro employees are want to go on strike:

> Revision of salaries and pay grades

The key demand of the protesting employees is revision of salary.

General secretary of the DMRC employees' union, Mahaveer Prasad, said that they were assured that the Rs 13,500-25,520 pay grade would be merged with the Rs 14,000-26,950 pay grade, but it did not happen.

The employees are also demanding that the apex pay grade for non-executive employees be set at Rs 20,600-46,500.

The DMRC pays its executive employees according to the prescribed slabs for a Schedule-A public sector undertaking, but its non-executive employees get paid what employees of a Schedule-C company would get, Hindustan Times quoted Secretary of the staff council Anil Kumar Mahato as saying.

"We are demanding parity and that salary slabs of non-executive employees be raised by a grade," Mahato told the paper.

The DMRC, in a statement, said that the recommendations of the third pay commission have been accepted by the government and orders will be issued soon.

"Hence, it is not an opportune moment to press for their demand for revision of pay scales. All pay related issues shall be dealt shortly after issue of orders by the government," the DMRC said in a statement.

The employees have also been demanding their pending arrears.

> Fixed guidelines for sacking an employee

The agitating employees are demanding fixed guidelines for sacking an employee, as one of DMRC's employees was terminated from his post after he participated in a protest against the company in May 2015.

They are also demanding the revocation of Vinod's termination and the withdrawal of a "major chargesheet" against Mahato, member of the staff council Ravi Bhardwaj, and Vinod, who is maintenance staff.

In response to these demands, the DMRC was quoted as saying by the paper that the issues are purely incidental to the individuals.

> Right to form a union

Another demand includes the right for employees to form a union, so that the staff can voice their demands.