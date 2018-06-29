App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why the Delhi Metro staff will go on a strike from June 30

The agitating employees' demands include revision of pay grade for non-executive staff, fixed guidelines for sacking an employee, and the right for employees to form a union.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 9,000 non-executive staff of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have threatened to go on strike from June 30, which would result in a complete shutdown of metro services in the city.

Over the last few days, DMRC's non-executive employees, which include train operators, station controllers, technicians, operations staff, and maintenance staff, have been participating in sit-in protests at various metro stations, sporting black armbands.

Here's why the Delhi Metro employees are want to go on strike: 

> Revision of salaries and pay grades

related news

The key demand of the protesting employees is revision of salary.

General secretary of the DMRC employees' union, Mahaveer Prasad, said that they were assured that the Rs 13,500-25,520 pay grade would be merged with the Rs 14,000-26,950 pay grade, but it did not happen.

The employees are also demanding that the apex pay grade for non-executive employees be set at Rs 20,600-46,500.

The DMRC pays its executive employees according to the prescribed slabs for a Schedule-A public sector undertaking, but its non-executive employees get paid what employees of a Schedule-C company would get, Hindustan Times quoted Secretary of the staff council Anil Kumar Mahato as saying.

"We are demanding parity and that salary slabs of non-executive employees be raised by a grade," Mahato told the paper.

The DMRC, in a statement, said that the recommendations of the third pay commission have been accepted by the government and orders will be issued soon.

"Hence, it is not an opportune moment to press for their demand for revision of pay scales. All pay related issues shall be dealt shortly after issue of orders by the government," the DMRC said in a statement.

The employees have also been demanding their pending arrears.

> Fixed guidelines for sacking an employee

The agitating employees are demanding fixed guidelines for sacking an employee, as one of DMRC's employees was terminated from his post after he participated in a protest against the company in May 2015.

They are also demanding the revocation of Vinod's termination and the withdrawal of a "major chargesheet" against Mahato, member of the staff council Ravi Bhardwaj, and Vinod, who is maintenance staff.

In response to these demands, the DMRC was quoted as saying by the paper that the issues are purely incidental to the individuals.

> Right to form a union

Another demand includes the right for employees to form a union, so that the staff can voice their demands.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 02:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) #India #Metro services

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.