Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

9,000 Delhi Metro staff threaten to go on strike from June 30

Their demands include the right to form a union, a revision of salaries and pay grades and fixed guidelines for sacking an employee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 9,000-strong non-executive staff of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has threatened to go on strike from June 30, shutting down services completely.

As per a report in The Times of India, the last few days have witnessed DMRC non-executive employees - train operators, station controllers, technicians, operations staff, maintenance staff - participating in sit-in protests at various metro stations, wearing black armbands.

Their demands include the right to form a union, a revision of salaries and pay grades, payment of arrears and fixed guidelines for sacking an employee.

Last July, Delhi Metro almost reached a point of shutdown when its non-executive staff decided to go on strike citing similar demands. However, following crucial meetings, the situation was avoided at the last minute after the management and staff council reached an agreement.

The promises made last year 'have not been kept' by the DMRC management, claim the employees.

General secretary of the DMRC employee's union Mahaveer Prasad said that they were assured that the pay grade of Rs 13,500-25,520 would be merged with the Rs 14,000-26,950 grade, but it has not happened. The employees are also demanding the higher apex level of pay grade, for non-executive employees, to be set at Rs 20,600-46,500.

Talking more about their demands, Prasad said, “People are stuck in the same pay grade for 10 years, while earlier a promotion was provided after every five years, subject to a satisfactory service record.”
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 06:32 pm

tags #Delhi Metro #India

