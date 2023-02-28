Health ministry asks states to monitor heat-related illnesses, deaths from March 1

A severe heatwave swept through large swathes of India in April, the third hottest April in 122 years, the last being in 1901 (Image: AFP)

The Union Health Ministry has directed states to begin surveillance of heat-related illnesses and deaths from March 1, as various districts experience unusually high temperatures for this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of “abnormal” temperatures in February and true to the forecast, the month has been exceptionally hot for large parts of the country.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted an unusually hot March.

Earlier, climatologist and weather historian Maximiliano Herrera predicted that a record heat wave will hit India with unprecedented temperature.

On February 16, when temperatures in Gujarat’s Bhuj rose to 40.3 Celsius, a new monthly record, Herrera tweeted from his account called “Extreme Temperatures around the World”.



Record heat wave in #India with temperatures at unprecedented levels for this time of the year.

Today 16 February Bhuj rose to 40.3C,a new monthly record,Kandla 38.1C is also a monthly record.

Next days it will get worse and worse,with dozens records smashed in India and Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Rt8vmHGcns

— Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) February 16, 2023

Herrera said the next days would get worse and dozens of heat-related records smashed in India and Pakistan.

India is seeing increasingly hotter summers. A severe heat wave swept through large swathes of the country in April 2022, the third hottest April in 122 years, the last being in 1901.

