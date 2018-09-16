Happy birthday Narendra Modi: Varanasi gears up as PM to celebrate day with schoolchildren

Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his constituency of Varanasi on September 17. The prime minister is expected to spend the day with schoolchildren from villages located in the district.

The administration is working around the clock to welcome the PM and celebrate his birthday as soon as they received information about him arriving in the holy city on a two-day visit.

PM's itinerary

In the first leg of the visit, Modi will meet children from a primary school in Naraur village, located in the Kashi Vidyapeeth Block of Varanasi district, said Gyanesh Joshi, district media in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi will spend some time with students, while talking to them about their lives and importance of education, Joshi added.

After Naraur, he will head to Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guest house to spend the rest of the day with children of his adopted villages -- Jayapur, Nagepur and Kakrahia. The prime minister will also attend a special screening of Chalo Jeete Hain -- a movie inspired by his life -- along with the children.

On September 18, Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Banaras Hindu University's (BHU's) amphitheater. The prime minister is expected to make important announcements relating to the welfare of the city, Joshi said.

BJP workers have planned elaborate celebrations on the day. Party workers have suggested that the day will start with them worshipping Lord Shiva at an ancient temple in Naraur village.

To mark Modi's birthday, medical camps will be setup at 68 locations across the district and 68 major spots will be illuminated with lamps.

Special prayer services will also be held in 68 temples in the district for the well-being of the PM.

In 2014, Modi contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Varanasi seat for the first time. He had beaten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Arvind Kejriwal from and Congress' Ajay Rai with a comfortable margin.