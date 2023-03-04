English
    Govt soon to launch seed traceability system: Tomar

    "This will curb the pilferage in the seed trade sector," Tomar said addressing a two-day Indian Seed Congress

    March 04, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
    Farmers will benefit from its launch and the people doing good work in the seeds sector will also get help, an official statement quoted Tomar having said at the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File image: Twitter)

    Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the government will soon launch a seed traceability system to ensure the availability of good quality seeds to the farmers.

    "This will curb the pilferage in the seed trade sector," Tomar said addressing a two-day Indian Seed Congress organized by the National Seed Association of India in the national capital.

    Farmers will benefit from its launch and the people doing good work in the seeds sector will also get help, an official statement quoted Tomar having said at the event.

    The government is concerned about obstacles faced in the seeds sector. The suggestions have been received from the stakeholders on the seed traceability system, he added.

    Taking into account the rising population and the challenge of climate change, Tomar said everyone engaged in the farm sector should be ready to meet the future needs of India and the world.

    He also called on stakeholders of the seeds sector to contribute to make the country self-sufficient in production of oilseeds and cotton and reduce import burden. He urged the seed industry to prepare a roadmap in this regard, the statement added.

