MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt has identified 101 projects under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan: Sarbananda Sonowal

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII virtually, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister further said as many as 111 waterways have been declared as national waterways.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified 101 projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance port connectivity with consumption and production centres, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII virtually, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister further said as many as 111 waterways have been declared as national waterways.

"Lowering logistic costs is critical for India. Our government is taking several steps to strengthen the logistic ecosystem across the country. The Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministry has identified 101 projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance port connectivity with consumption and production centres," he said.

"The Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministry has identified 101 projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance port connectivity with consumption and production centres," he said.

Sonowal said, the government’s infrastructure plans like Sagarmala, Bharatmala project (that aims to lay a grid of highways pan-India), Dedicated freight corridor (DFC), are at various stages of implementation.

Close

Related stories

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month had launched the PM Gati Shakti national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to reduce the logistic cost.

The minister said, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) is ready to connect with other Indian ports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13, had launched the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan #Sarbananda Sonowal
first published: Nov 25, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.