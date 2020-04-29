App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt continuously taking steps to benefit farmers: PM Modi

He also said his government was committed to protect the rights of these 'anndataas' (food providers).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that India was proud of its farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government was continuously taking steps to ensure the interests of those "who feed the entire country" were protected.

He also said his government was committed to protect the rights of these 'anndataas' (food providers).

"India is proud of its food providers. The government is committed to protect the rights of those who feed the entire country, and is taking steps to take care of their interests," Modi tweeted.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

Modi posted these remarks on Twitter along with a video link of a press conference of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held here on Wednesday.

The country's farm sector is functioning smoothly despite the COVID-19 lockdown, and there will not be much impact on its growth in the current fiscal unlike other sectors, Tomar said at the press conference.

"Agriculture GDP was at 3.7 percent during last year. I am confident that this growth in future will not be impacted much," the minister added.

Agriculture accounts for 15 percent of India's gross domestic and a source of livelihood for more than half of the country's 1.3 billion population.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian farmers #Narendra Modi #Narendra Singh Tomar

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.