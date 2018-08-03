App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government likely to come out with NCAP around August 15

The ministry has prepared the draft NCAP with an objective to come up with a comprehensive plan for prevention and control of air pollution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Environment Ministry is likely to come out with its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which proposes multiple strategies to combat air pollution, around August 15.

The ministry has prepared the draft NCAP with an objective to come up with a comprehensive plan for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution, and to augment the air quality monitoring network across the country.

Various green groups have submitted their recommendations to the ministry on the draft.

The ministry had earlier said that it would come out with the programme by the end of August.

related news

"We are trying to come out with the programme around August 15 and deliberations are on," a senior environment ministry official told PTI.

He said that meetings with various ministries are also being held on the matter.

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the ministry hoped to bring down air pollution in around 100 non-attainment cities by 50 per cent in the next five years under the NCAP.

Non-attainment cities are areas with air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) Standards.

According to reports, the NCAP is also likely to have three timelines to gradually reduce pollution in the cities and bring it down by 70-80 per cent.

However, there was no official confirmation on the matter.

The key components of the NCAP include city-specific air pollution abatement action plan for 100 polluting cities of the country increasing the number of monitoring stations, data dissemination, public participation on planning and implementation.

According to ministry sources, the NCAP will not be notified but will be finalised and sent to states for them to implement.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #environment #India #NCAP

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.