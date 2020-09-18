Good girls sleep early: One more sexist remark from Justice Katju; Twitter erupts

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Markandey Katju has been called out for yet another sexist remark, this time for connecting a woman’s morality with her sleep schedule.

He is no stranger to criticism concerning irreverent comments made on women, but this Facebook message exchange suggests he has not learned much from it.

Justice Katju had recently crossed the line while chatting with a woman who had commented on one of his posts. During the course of their conversation, Justice Katju asked the woman: “Not sleepy?” and then went on to say in a follow-up comment: “I thought good girls go to sleep early”.



Markandey Katju every time he sees a woman reply in comment section @mkatju https://t.co/xclu6i9ijp

— Revolutionary Memes For Bahujan Teens (@RMBT_tweets) September 16, 2020

The conversation thread went viral on Twitter and repulsed users called him out for his choice of words yet again.



Every perv in girls inbox pic.twitter.com/7RfPjmM7i4

— CitizenSK (@citizen_ks) September 18, 2020

Earlier, in 2015, he was blasted by feminists for comparing BJP MP Shazia Ilmi and Kiran Bedi on who is more ‘beautiful’. He had said: “I regard Shazia Ilmi much more beautiful than Kiran Bedi. If Shazia had been made their chief minister candidate, the BJP would have definitely won the Delhi elections. People vote for beautiful faces, as in Croatia. Even a person like me who does not vote would have voted for Shazia.”