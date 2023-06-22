Global leaders and influencers praise PM Modi's impact and leadership

During the recent Quad meeting, President Joe Biden lauded PM Modi’s popularity and on a lighter note added that he should the PM’s autograph.

In a testament to his global stature and leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has garnered praise from influential figures across the world. From tech titan Elon Musk to renowned investor Ray Dalio, as well as notable US senators, the accolades for PM Modi have been widespread.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently acknowledged PM Modi's influence on social media by tweeting, "Prime Minister Modi's connect with the people through his radio show and social media is simply amazing!"

The Tesla CEO also met PM Modi on June 21 in New York during the PM’s state visit to the US States. Calling himself “a fan” of the PM, Musk said that the electric carmaker is looking to invest in India “as soon as humanly possible”.

"India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (Modi) really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India...," Musk said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit receives positive responses, with meetings including renowned investor Ray Dalio. He commended PM Modi, stating, "I am impressed with Prime Minister Modi's efforts to improve the business environment in India, making it more attractive for foreign investments."

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio was all praise for the PM after he met Modi in New York on June 21. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come at the time that India’s time has come," Dalio said, signalling his confidence in India's ascent on the global stage."

The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer," Dalio said. "A radical reformer who has the ability to transform it and the popularity to transform it."

Several US senators have also lauded PM Modi's leadership and the impact he has made on India. Senator Mark Warner praised Modi's efforts to drive digital transformation and economic growth, while Senator Kamala Harris, who is the Vice-President of the United States, called the Indian PM a "man of action" during her visit to India.

During the recent Quad meeting, President Joe Biden commended PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing the importance of India's role in the Indo-Pacific region. On the sidelines of the meeting, the US President told the PM about the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend Modi's programmes during his state visit to Washington.

Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.

Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000, officials added.

Morrison also expressed his admiration for PM Modi's vision and dedication to strengthening the Quad alliance.

The praises reflect the impact of PM Modi's popular radio show, "Mann Ki Baat," which has allowed him to connect with the nation and communicate directly with citizens. His empathetic approach, addressing various issues faced by the people, has resonated with the masses and solidified his position as a leader who understands the grassroots realities of India.

Last month, the Australian Leader of Opposition, Peter Dutton, said that his country's politicians are “jealous” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - referring to the huge crowd at PM Modi's event in Sydney.

With a strong global presence and his ability to effectively communicate his government's initiatives through digital platforms, PM Modi continues to inspire and drive change, both domestically and internationally.