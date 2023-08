August 25, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

After the third meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) on July 18, India once again released a Chair Summary and Outcome Document. A joint statement, or communique, seems unlikely before the Leaders' Summit in September.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Presidency briefing in Gandhinagar that the Chair Summary was needed due to the lack of a common language on the Russia-Ukraine war. Read more, here