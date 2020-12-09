Future Wise podcast | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Students of Class 1 to 12 are used to carrying heavy bags weighing 4-7 kgs on a daily basis to school. As part of the National Education Policy, the education ministry has proposed a new school bag which aims to reduce the amount of weight that is carried by children to school. But how will it work?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out what is the school bag policy and how it will be implemented.