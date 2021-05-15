MARKET NEWS

Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain succumbs to COVID-19, PM Modi condoles demise

Jain was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi after he had contracted the coronavirus infection.

Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2021 / 11:25 PM IST
File image of Sunil Jain (Image: Twitter/SunilJain)

Veteran journalist, columnist and Managing Editor of The Financial Express Sunil Jain has died due to COVID-19-related complications, his sister Sandhya Jain announced on May 15.

Jain was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he had contracted the coronavirus infection. "Doctors+staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful," his bereaved sister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jain's demise, noting that he has left behind "an inspiring range of work" in the realm of journalism.

"You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti. (sic)," Modi tweeted.

Jain began his career as a journalist over three decades ago, starting as a reporter for India Today magazine in 1991. He went on to become the magazine’s Business Editor for a year.

His next stop was The Indian Express, where he headed the business and economy coverage. After working for the newspaper for six years, he moved on to the Business Standard. Following an eight-year stint, he joined The Financial Express and was associated with the financial daily till his demise.
TAGS: #Financial Express #journalism #Narendra Modi #Sunil Jain
first published: May 15, 2021 11:12 pm

