Farmers reject Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws, impasse continues

A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement in a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha at its general body meeting on January 21 rejected the government's proposal to suspend the implementation of recently passed agri reforms for 18 months, and demanded complete repeal of the laws.

"A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement in the meeting," said the joint body of farmer unions in a statement.

The union also paid homage to 143 farmers who have lost their lives during the protests. "These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement read.

The body reiterated its plan to carry out parade on the outer ring road of Delhi on the Republic Day despite the Delhi Police's request to not conduct the parade.

Farmers from various states like Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh are planning a farmers’ parade on tractors on January 26.

The farmers will hold the next meeting with the Centre on January 22.

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of farmers' unions on January 20 had concluded with the government offering to suspend the implementation of farm laws for one to one-and-half years.

The government agreed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court citing suspension of farm laws implementation for a year or more. The top court has already a hold on the implementation of these laws until further orders.
Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for nearly two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

The top court had on January 12 ordered a stay on the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders besides setting up a committee of experts that will talk to both sides and suggest changes where ever needed in the enactments as opposed by the farmers. The farmers refused to appear before the committee. They alleged that all the four members of the SC-appointed committee were pro-laws.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farmers protest #India #Samyukt Kisan Morcha
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:17 pm

