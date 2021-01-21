Farmers reject Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws, impasse continues

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha at its general body meeting on January 21 rejected the government's proposal to suspend the implementation of recently passed agri reforms for 18 months, and demanded complete repeal of the laws.

"A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement in the meeting," said the joint body of farmer unions in a statement.

The union also paid homage to 143 farmers who have lost their lives during the protests. "These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement read.

The body reiterated its plan to carry out parade on the outer ring road of Delhi on the Republic Day despite the Delhi Police's request to not conduct the parade.

Farmers from various states like Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh are planning a farmers’ parade on tractors on January 26.

The farmers will hold the next meeting with the Centre on January 22.

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of farmers' unions on January 20 had concluded with the government offering to suspend the implementation of farm laws for one to one-and-half years.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for nearly two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.