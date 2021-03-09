Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers will head for Parliament if needed, says BKU leader Tikait

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | File image: Activists of Kisan Congress shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new farm reform laws in New Delhi, India on February 26, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 104th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait yesterday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors would reach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new contentious farm reform laws if needed.

Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally. "If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach Parliament to press for the repeal of the three black laws. 3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors," he said.

What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.