F-INSAS - a 'Made in India' defence system handed over to Indian Army by Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh (Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 16 handed over the Future Infantry Soldier As A System (F-INSAS) to the Indian Army in presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lt General Harpal Singh.

During the ceremony, Army’s F-INSAS soldier gave a briefing to Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle. The AK-203 assault rifles are planned to be manufactured in Amethi in a joint venture between Indian and Russian entities.

Modern systems

With a range of 300 metres, the new weapon system is the first and only Made in India weapon of the 21 series. In terms of survivability, the soldiers are provided with a ballistic helmet, ballistic goggles, bulletproof jacket, elbow-pads, and knee pads. The helmet and bulletproof jacket gives protection against lethal weapons such as a 9mm bullet even from point blank range and AK-47 rifle.

Modern infantry soldiers are also provided with holographic vision which is mounted on their rifles to aid with target and acquisition, said the soldier during the briefing. The range is 200 metres.

To see clearly in the night and engage with enemies, soldiers have been provided with Night Vision Devices (NVDs) which is mounted on the helmet for their ease.

For communication purposes, soldiers have been given a hands-free head commander and head-set. This will help enhance the operational capabilities of an infantry soldier and improve communication effectively.

System capabilities

Several indigenous weaponry, including the anti-personnel land mine Nipun, the Landing Craft Attack for use in operations in the Pangong Lake, infantry combat vehicles, and numerous more systems were also presented by Rajnath Singh to the Indian Army at the ceremony, reported Times Now.

Lt General Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, noted during the ceremony that the government has made a number of initiatives to support Make in India in the defence industry. "Different policy decisions have been taken by the Government of India to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces. Many new equipment inducted by the Army in this direction including mines, personal weapons and infantry combat vehicles," he said.

Singh added that no matter the threat, whether it comes from the western desert or high-altitude areas in the Ladakh region, the Indian Army is ready to combat it. The government's push for indigenous production in the defence sector may be seen as a backdrop for the introduction of indigenous systems. This is in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which has also been translated into efforts by the Ministry of Defense to achieve self-reliance in defence.