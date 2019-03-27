Explainer | What is Mission Shakti?

In a special address to the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country just joined the league of space powers by shooting down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, which was a pre-determined target.

An anti-satellite weapon or A-SAT was used to target and bring down a live satellite on a LOE.



#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:

(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.

(2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power!

It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.

This mission — Mission Shakti— makes India the fourth nation after US, Russia, and China, to become a “space superpower”, as it acquired the technology and capacity to shoot down designated target satellites with anti-satellite weapons.

In his address, he said: “A short while ago, India has shot down an LEO satellite by an anti-satellite missile. It was conducted under Mission Shakti, which was completed in three minutes.”



#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme.

The PM said 'Mission Shakti' was a difficult target to achieve, but was successfully completed within three minutes of its launch. Exhorting the DRDO, the research wing of the armed forces, he thanked the scientists who worked on the project. He also mentioned how we should all be proud of the fact that the mission involved only indigenously developed technology.

However, he also mentioned that India has always been against the use of weapons in outer space and that stance shall not change. Modi clarified that the actions are not aimed at creating a war-like situation, nor does it violate any international law or bilateral agreement.

Notably, the Prime Minister’s special address comes hours after he held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. While there is no way to establish if the meeting and the announcement were co-related, there are speculations that it was more than just a coincidence.



मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,

आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा। I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

The PM had tweeted: "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."#Mission Shakti has been trending on Twitter since, as people can't help but gloat about the country's new feat.