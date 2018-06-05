Explained: What is the Swaminathan Commission report and what are its recommendations?

Farmers belonging to Madhya Pradesh began a 10-day strike on June 1 to seek better Minimum Support Price (MSP), a waiver for farm loans, higher compensation for damaged crops and full implementation of the MS Swaminathan report.

Earlier this year, lakhs of farmers marched the streets of Mumbai with a similar demand from the Maharashtra government. It is important to understand what the Swaminathan Commission is and how its recommendations can help alleviate farmers’ distress.

The Swaminathan Commission: Inception

On November 18, 2004, the government of India formed the National Commission on Farmers (NCF), with MS Swaminathan as its chairman. The main aim of the commission was to come up with a system for sustainability in farming system and make it more profitable and cost competitive in farm commodities. It also wanted to recommend measures for credit and other marketing steps.

The commission submitted five reports between December 2004 and October 2006. Its suggestions included fast and inclusive growth for farmers. The fifth and final report is considered the most crucial as it contains suggestions for the agriculture sector as a whole.

The reason farmers are demanding a full implementation of the recommendations is that it would result in reasonable MSP and small farmers would be secured. Swaminathan had requested the government to implement all the recommendations.

The Commission’s observations

Some of the major observations by the commission include farmers’ need for an assured access to and control over basic resources of farming. These include land, water, fertilizers and pesticides, credit and crop insurance. Knowledge of farming technology and markets is also key.

The committee clarified that farmers’ concerns and other agriculture-related issues must be implemented in the concurrent list, to make it a high priority for both state and central governments.