you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: Is predicting election results a science or an art?

Watch this video to find out why predicting election results is a science and an art.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An average of four opinion polls is currently predicting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has an edge this Lok Sabha Elections.

But have you ever wondered who are the political pundits carrying out these opinion surveys? Does psephology only involve statistical study of elections and voting trends, or is there more? What role does campaign finance information, demographics, number of voters and turnouts play in predicting the poll results?

First Published on Apr 13, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

