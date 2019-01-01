Don't believe in jod-tod politics: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he didn't believe in "jod-tod" politics.

Chouhan took darshan of Saibaba in Shirdi along with his family members on January 1.

Responding to a query, the senior BJP leader said victory and defeat are part of democracy.

"The Congress failed to receive a clear majority in recent elections though the BJP secured more votes. I don't believe in 'jod-tod' or 'ghatiya' (cheap) politics. The party with more number of elected MLAs should have the right to run a government," he said.

As the principal opposition party, the BJP will cooperate if the Congress government work for the welfare of people, but will oppose them otherwise, he said.

When asked about Kamal Nath government's move to waive loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on the day of taking oath last month, Chouhan said only a loan waiver is not sufficient to help the agriculturists.

"The government should have a long-term planning and schemes that are aimed at doubling the agricultural produce of farmers and augmenting MSPs for crops," he said.

Chouhan, whose party lost by a narrow margin in the recent assembly polls, gave an ambivalent reply when asked whether he will become active in Delhi politics now.

"I am an honest worker of the party. I will do whatever the party wants me to. But my personal view is that I am connected with 7.5 crore people in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"I will not do any 'shiv tandav' on January 7," Chouhan said in a lighter vein while responding to a query on the stand he would take during the Legislative Assembly session beginning January 7.

The newly-formed Congress-led government is likely to prove its vote of confidence during the session, as per reports.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is supported by MLAs of SP, BSP and Independents.