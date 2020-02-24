App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump to be served broccoli samosa in Gujarat; netizens find it unpalatable

The breakfast menu will be served to the Trumps at the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi spent 13 years fighting for independence against the British.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

Chef Suresh Khanna, who has been put in charge of preparing meals for United States President Donald Trump during his short visit to Ahmedabad with his family on February 24, created a special fusion dish that was not received well by Indian netizens.

The Trumps, including US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will be served a snack-time favourite: samosas, but with a twist.

Khanna has made samosas using broccoli and sweet corn for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special guests before they leave Ahmedabad to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The chef, who works for the Fortune Landmark Hotel, will be preparing the property’s signature cookies, Nylon Khaman, and Cinnamon apple pie, which will be accompanied by ice teas and the desi adrak chai (ginger tea).

While one cannot guess if the spread will tickle the taste buds of the US President, many Indian Twitter users were bemused by it, some even finding the dish “unappetizing”.



 

 

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:26 pm

