How a Mumbai doctor lost Rs 1.40 lakh while ordering 25 plates of samosas online

An order of samosa made a Mumbai doctor lose Rs 1.40 lakh to fraud. (Representational)

A 27-year-old doctor in Mumbai was defrauded of Rs 1.40 lakh after he ordered 25 plates of samosas from a popular eatery in Sion, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday between 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the official said.

The victim is a doctor at civic run KEM hospital.

The doctor had ordered 25 plates of samosas, a popular Indian snack, for a picnic to Karjat with his colleagues. He found the number of the eatery online and tried to place the order which led to him falling prey to fraudsters.

"The victim and his colleagues had planned a picnic at Karjat and had ordered samosas for the journey. He placed the order after locating the eatery's number online. When he called on the number, the one who answered asked him to pay Rs 1,500 as advance," police said.

"The doctor then received a Whatsapp message, which had confirmation of the order and also bank account number to send money online. The doctor sent Rs 1,500. The man at the other end said the doctor had to create a transaction ID of the payment. While following instruction to create one, he first lost Rs 28,807 and subsequently Rs 1.40 lakh cumulatively," the officer added.

A case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, police informed.