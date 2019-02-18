App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dithering action against terror groups, their backers will be like encouraging terrorism: PM Narendra Modi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday the Pulwama terrorist attack has showed that the time to talk about tackling terror is over and the world is now required to unitedly take concrete action against terrorism and those behind its spread.

After talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Modi said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.

In his comments, Macri called for united action to deal with terrorism.

The two sides finalised 10 MoUs providing for deeper cooperation in a range of areas including in information and communications technology, nuclear energy and agriculture.
tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Pulwama terrorist attacks

