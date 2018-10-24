Digitisation and flux in print media gnawing away at existence of railway book stalls

Manoj Mukherjee, a voracious reader and an ace debater during his school days, was a sucker for magazines (read Filmfare and Sportstar). A few days ago, I bumped into Mukherjee, now a banker, and casually asked him about the magazines he was reading nowadays.





“Aajkaal ke magazine pode? Sob kichu toh Internet’e available. Bina subscription’e hoye jaaye (Nowadays, who buys magazines? Everything is available on the web and without subscriptions),” he said nonchalantly.

The context of this conversation is important for this write-up and an important reminder of the way consumption of news, pardon me, content, has evolved in the past few years and not necessarily been a boon for a section of the economy of this developing nation.

Slowdown is the buzzword at present and it has managed to mow down the most important structure of the Fourth Estate - print media.

How do you describe a state in which all the levers of an industry are faltering at the same time? Didn’t the naysayers warn a decade ago that digitisation will spawn the rise of attention-deficit human beings?

With tepid advertising revenues and falling circulation, media practitioners are struggling to find a solution to deal with the barrage of troubles.