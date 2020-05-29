Did PM Modi really speak to Donald Trump on China? Sources claim otherwise

There has been no recent contact between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. The last conversation between them was on April 4 on hydroxychloroquine, according to CNBC TV18 sources.

On May 28, MEA made it clear that India was directly in touch with China through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts, the source said.

This comes after Trump said he had spoken to PM Modi about the China situation and that the Indian prime minister was not in a "good mood".

Trump said, "I can tell you; I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China".

Trump, on May 27, said in a tweet that he was "ready, willing and able to mediate" between the two countries.

India, on May 27, said it was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the border row, in a carefully crafted reaction to Trump's offer to arbitrate between the two Asian giants to settle their decades-old dispute.

"We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, replying to a volley of questions at an online media briefing.

"The two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations which may arise in border areas peacefully through dialogue and continue to remain engaged through these channels," he said.

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry is yet to react to Trump's tweet which appears to have caught Beijing by surprise, an op-ed in the state-run Global Times said both countries did not need such help from the US president.

"The latest dispute can be solved bilaterally by China and India. The two countries should keep alert on the US, which exploits every chance to create waves that jeopardise regional peace and order," it said.

Trump's unexpected offer came on a day when China took an apparently conciliatory tone by saying that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable."

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

Trump previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal that was rejected by New Delhi.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

[With PTI inputs]



