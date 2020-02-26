Delhi violence: High Court directs police to file FIR against those making inflammatory speeches

The Delhi High Court on February 26 directed the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against those who are giving out inflammatory speeches.

"Just register FIRs. You showed alacrity in lodging FIRs for arson, why aren't you showing the same for registering FIR for these speeches," Justice S Muralidhar told the Delhi Police, while hearing petitions on the violence that has rocked the national capital in the last couple of days.

While asking the Police to immediately register FIRs in respect of inflammatory speeches, the court noted, "In light of what has happened in last three days, the court has posed specific queries to Praveen Ranjan, Special CP, as to what would be the consequences of not registering these FIRs," LiveLaw has reported.

The Delhi High Court made these observations after pursuing four videos of alleged hate speeches – those by BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma.

Catch LIVE updates on the situation in Delhi, here

The high court also asked the Special Commissioner of Police to convey its anguish to the Police Commissioner over non-registering of FIRs against such speeches.

The court was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of north east Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has left 20 people dead and over 180 injured.

During the hearing, Mehta said any decision taken now may aggravate the situation.

Delhi government's standing counsel Rahul Mehra contended, however, that there was no reason to not lodge the FIRs against the leaders.

Earlier in the day, the high court had said the situation outside was very unpleasant.