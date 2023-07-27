Delhi sees surge in conjunctivitis cases amidst heavy rainfall

Bacterial conjunctivitis leads to sticky puss in the eye.

The national capital and its neighbouring areas, including Delhi NCR, have experienced incessant rainfall leading to a surge in Conjunctivitis cases during the past few weeks.

According to JS Titiyal, Chief RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi is witnessing a substantial increase, with around 100 Conjunctivitis cases being reported daily. Typically, this rise in cases is seasonal and aligns with the flu season, primarily caused by viral infections, as stated by Titiyal, reported Hindustan Times

The monsoon season brings back Conjunctivitis each year, characterised by symptoms such as redness, itching, watering, and sometimes discharge, as mentioned by Harsh Kumar, an Ophthalmologist from the Centre for Sight.

A private eye care hospital in Delhi has reported 1032 Conjunctivitis cases in Delhi NCR and a total of 1521 cases across India.

Individuals may experience conjunctivitis in either one or both eyes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, certain types of pink eye are highly contagious and can easily spread from person to person, while many other forms are not as contagious.

Bacterial conjunctivitis leads to a sticky puss in the eye. Allergic conjunctivitis, meanwhile, is a type of pink eye that comes from an allergic reaction to pollen, animals, cigarette smoke, pool chlorine, car fumes or something else in the environment. It is not contagious

There is no specific cure for conjunctivitis, as the body's immune system typically combats the infection on its own. However, it is essential to take preventive measures to limit its spread. Practising good hygiene, refraining from touching the eyes with unwashed hands, and seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms arise are crucial steps.

Doctors advise against sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup to prevent transmission. To alleviate discomfort, applying a cool, damp cloth to the eyes can be helpful. In cases where bacterial infection is present, an ophthalmologist may prescribe antibiotic eye drops depending on the severity of symptoms. It's important to note that antibiotics are ineffective against viral or allergic conjunctivitis.

If conjunctivitis is caused by exposure to chemicals or other irritants, it's important to rinse the eyes thoroughly to remove the substance and prevent further irritation.