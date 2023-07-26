In Pics | Delhi-NCR's monsoon nightmare: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging

1/5 Rain submerged parts of Delhi NCR early Wednesday morning. Waterlogged areas caused traffic jams and slowed traffic movement. (Image: ANI)

2/5 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the majority of Delhi-NCR, as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. (Image: ANI)

3/5 The water level in the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge is 205.35 metres since afternoon indicating that it has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres. (Image: ANI)

4/5 Due to an increase in the water level of the Hindon River, the region near Ecotech 3 in Noida remains flooded. (Image: ANI)