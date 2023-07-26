In Pics | Delhi-NCR's monsoon nightmare: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging As per an IMD spokesperson, from late last night to early this morning, a substantial outburst of heavy rainfall was reported over Delhi, with two observatories, Mangeshpur and Mayur Vihar, recording a remarkable 110 mm of rainfall.
July 26, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
Rain submerged parts of Delhi NCR early Wednesday morning. Waterlogged areas caused traffic jams and slowed traffic movement. (Image: ANI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the majority of Delhi-NCR, as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. (Image: ANI)
The water level in the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge is 205.35 metres since afternoon indicating that it has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres. (Image: ANI)
Due to an increase in the water level of the Hindon River, the region near Ecotech 3 in Noida remains flooded. (Image: ANI)
According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration, all schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed on July 26 due to rain and waterlogging. (Image: ANI)
