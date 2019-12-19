Delhi Police fired 450 tear gas shells during Citizenship Act protests, ‘ largest quantity in recent history’: Report

The report cited the police admitting that it could be the largest quantity of non-lethal ammunition having been used in a comparable time span in recent history in the national capital
Delhi Police fired at least 450 tear gas shells over the past five days in a bid to stop protests in Jamia Nagar and East Delhi, the Hindustan Times has reported.
The report cites the police admitting that it could be the largest quantity of non-lethal ammunition having been used in a comparable time span in recent history in the national capital.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
During a protest near the India Gate on December 22, 2012, following the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, about 180 tear gas shells were fired. This was the previous highest.
The report added that, as per early details, south-east district police had fired at least 200 shells in and around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university campus on December 15 when the protest there turned violent.
On December 17, 247 tear gas shells were fired in East Delhi’s Seelampur.
These details would be reported to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the report suggested.
Tear gas is a non-lethal ammunition used to cause irritation in the eye and a sensation of burning in the throat and the nose. It is commonly used by law enforcement forces not only in India but also across the world. The primary usage is to disperse large protesting crowd.
To put the number of tear gas shells used in Delhi into perspective, law enforcement authorities in Hong Kong fired around 1,000 rounds of tear gas between June 9 and August 5 (around 57 days), according to a report by Reuters.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 09:46 am