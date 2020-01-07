Delhi Police explains why they waited before entering JNU campus

Ever since reports of a masked mob running amok inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus came to the fore, people have constantly raised questions over police inaction.

Though a large deployment of Delhi Police was stationed outside the campus gates on the evening of January 5, they were criticised for not crossing the gates sooner to bring the situation under control.

Responding to the questions, Delhi Police explained that they could only enter the campus at 8.00 pm to conduct a flag march because they were waiting for JNU administration to give them an official permission.

As per law, cops cannot enter the premises of an educational institute unless there’s an official statement requesting them to do so, except in cases of hot pursuit, violence, or a law and order situation.

However, according to a Hindustan Times report, university authorities had already sent them a written request seeking urgent intervention, right after the first spat of violence was reported from Periyar hostel at 3.45 pm.

Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), said a PCR van had shortly been pressed to service to ascertain violence on campus, while around 20 cops were already deployed in plain clothes at the varsity’s administration block.

A few hours later, there were fresh complaints of violence coming in from JNU campus, reporting attacks by a masked mob and rampant vandalism at Sabarmati hostel.

Further narrating what unfolded that evening, Arya said: “The policemen found a group of 40-50 rioters carrying sticks. They were vandalising properties in the hostel and assaulting students there. The police used a public address system to warn the mob against damaging property and asked them to disperse peacefully. But they didn’t pay heed to their warnings and continued with their rampage.”

Soon, he added, the number of calls started increasing, while reports of students getting injured started pouring in. That’s when the cops present on campus sought reinforcements to bring the situation at control.

However, instead of mobilising the cops deployed outside immediately, they were made to wait till 8 pm despite having authorisation to intervene. They were reportedly waiting for an official permit.

When this was pointed out, Arya claimed: “There must have been a mistake while framing the FIR. We received permission only at 7.45pm. Our teams entered the campus at around 8 pm.”

Meanwhile, retired IPS officer Vikram Singh has called out the validation as a “major discrepancy”. He said: “An FIR has a greater authenticity than what an officer says on record. It has raised a serious question on the credibility of the Delhi Police.”