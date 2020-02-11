App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: AAAP or AAP? Election Commission clears confusion

On the ECI website, if you look for the vote-share of the Aam Aadmi Party, you will spot that the party name abbreviated as AAAP instead of its usual acronym AAP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission of India (ECI) website caused confusion for some visitors who while looking for latest updates on the Delhi election noticed that Aam Aadmi Party was abbreviated as AAAP instead of the usual AAP.

Individuals looking for the vote share of AAP raised the issue via Twitter, seeking clarification from the EC and Google, where the 'error' was noticed.

Some used humour: "AAP with "Tripple A:AAAP" is leading in results" (sic)

Another user questioned: "Why is AAP showing as AAAP and the link goes to American Association of Avian Pathologists?" (sic)

While some had suggestions: "Someone needs to highlight the spell error to the Election Commission in the Abbreviation used for 'AAP'. It should be 'AAP' and not 'AAAP'" (sic)

And others were genuinely confused: "AAP or AAAP???" (sic)

However, there is a reason behind the "extra A" as clarified by the ECI.

In May 2019, Aam Aadmi Party member Somnath Bharti took to Twitter to flag this 'discrepancy', saying: "@ECISVEEP what's wrong with you? In results on your website, you are showing AAP as AAAP. It isn't right to follow the BJP to such an extent (BJP ki itni daasta bhi theek nahi)." (sic)


To his tweet, the ECI replied saying AAAP is the code allotted to the Aam Aadmi Party.



First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

