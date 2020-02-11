Delhi Election Result: AAAP or AAP? Election Commission clears confusion

The Election Commission of India (ECI) website caused confusion for some visitors who while looking for latest updates on the Delhi election noticed that Aam Aadmi Party was abbreviated as AAAP instead of the usual AAP.

Individuals looking for the vote share of AAP raised the issue via Twitter, seeking clarification from the EC and Google, where the 'error' was noticed.



AAP with "Tripple A:AAAP" is leading in results.

— VIJAY (@navodaya89) February 11, 2020

Some used humour:

Another user questioned: "Why is AAP showing as AAAP and the link goes to American Association of Avian Pathologists?" (sic)



Another user questioned: "Why is AAP showing as AAAP and the link goes to American Association of Avian Pathologists?"





Someone needs to highlight the spell error to the Election Commission in the Abbreviation used for 'AAP'. It should be 'AAP' and not 'AAAP'

Source: https://t.co/pDm8wmjXAK pic.twitter.com/An6FxvF35v

— Nitin Gupta (@nitingupta) February 11, 2020

While some had suggestions:

And others were genuinely confused: "AAP or AAAP???"

However, there is a reason behind the "extra A" as clarified by the ECI.

In May 2019, Aam Aadmi Party member Somnath Bharti took to Twitter to flag this 'discrepancy', saying: "@ECISVEEP what's wrong with you? In results on your website, you are showing AAP as AAAP. It isn't right to follow the BJP to such an extent (BJP ki itni daasta bhi theek nahi)." (sic)

.@ECISVEEP what's wrong with you? In results on your website, you are showing AAP as AAAP. भाजपा की इतनी दास्तां भी ठीक नहीं है।— Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) May 23, 2019

To his tweet, the ECI replied saying AAAP is the code allotted to the Aam Aadmi Party.