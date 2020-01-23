Deepika Padukone becomes first Bollywood star to feature in global Louis Vuitton campaign

Achieving new heights as a fashion icon, Deepika Padukone has become the first Indian actor to feature in luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton’s global campaign. The 34-year old actor-producer joined a list of eminent celebrities from across the globe including Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts and Chloe Grace Moretz for the Pre-Fall 2020 campaign.

Padukone announced the news in an Instagram post along with the caption, "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting... #LVprefall20."

Her husband Ranveer Singh was quick to react to her look and commented on her post, “Next level !!!”

The actor features in a poster of fictional thriller ‘Don’t Turn Around’ by Michelle Gagnon wearing a checkered black and white midi dress. The dress is paired with a grey overcoat, mini belt bag from the brand and a pair of quirky green boots.

Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2020 campaign is inspired by pulp horror movies and books. The look book features 24 other poster girls and boys posing as characters on the cover of fictional pulp books, including horror, adventure and fantasy titles.

Nicolas Ghesquière, the Artistic Director of Women's collections for Louis Vuitton also announced the association by posting the full look book to his Instagram account.

Padukone has also been the face of global brands such as L’Oréal Paris and Coca-Cola in India.