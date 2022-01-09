December 26 to be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' in tribute to Guru Gobind Singh sons

(Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' in recognition of the brave sacrifice of the young sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time. pic.twitter.com/1ANjFXI1UA

PM Modi shared the announcement on Twitter Calling it a fitting tribute to the brave souls, Modi said that Veer Baal Diwas will be celebrated the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were sealed alive in a wall by the mughals.

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzadas give strength to millions of people," wrote Modi. "They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them."

The Modi government has been taking steps to establish talks with the Sikh community, after they were thought to be upset over the enactment of three farm laws. The laws have been repealed recently.