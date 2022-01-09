MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

December 26 to be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' in tribute to Guru Gobind Singh sons

The Modi government has been taking steps to establish talks with the Sikh community, after they were thought to be upset over the now-repealed farm laws

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter)

(Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' in recognition of the brave sacrifice of the young sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's first Punjab rally today after farm law repeal, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 Crore in Ferozepur

PM Modi shared the announcement on Twitter.

Calling it a fitting tribute to the brave souls, Modi said that Veer Baal Diwas will be celebrated the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were sealed alive in a wall by the mughals.

Close

Related stories

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzadas give strength to millions of people," wrote Modi. "They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them."

Also Read: 3 farm laws stand scrapped as President gives assent to repeal Bill

The Modi government has been taking steps to establish talks with the Sikh community, after they were thought to be upset over the enactment of three farm laws. The laws have been repealed recently.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Guru Gobind Singh #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Prime Minister #Twitter #Veer Baal Diwas
first published: Jan 9, 2022 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.