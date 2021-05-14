MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 14, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST

Cyclone Tauktae 2021 LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall may cause flash floods & waterlogging in low lying areas, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Live Updates: First cyclone of 2021, Taukate is expected to hit the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, some places of Goa and south Konkan region.

Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Live Updates: A low-pressure area or a cyclonic disturbance has formed over Lakshadweep and the Arabian Sea which will gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16. The cyclonic storm, first of 2021, has been named 'Tauktae' which means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. The name has been given by Myanmar. The Indian Meteorological
Department (IMD) issued a warning on May 13, alerting heavy rainfall in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat,some places in Goa and south Konkan region.  IMD's warning report informed that the low-pressure area will concentrate into a depression over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region by May 15 morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.  According to the IMD, strong winds, 40-50 km per hour is likely to hit the coastal regions. Wind speed may intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and reach 80 km per hour by May 16. Code red alert, indicating extremely heavy rains, has been announced by the Kerala government in eight districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. An orange alert, for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in a few other districts of Kerala- Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF)teams are already on standby in the coastal regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 53 teams are on standby- 24 teams for pre-deployment and 29 teams are ready for the five states.
  • Cyclone Tauktae 2021 LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall may cause flash floods & waterlogging in low lying areas, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16 (Representative image)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • May 14, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Updates| Tonight is critical as IMD has issued red & orange alert: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 

    Till May 16th, heavy rainfall, strong winds & rough sea predicted in Kerala due to likely formation of Cyclone. Tonight is critical as IMD has sounded red & orange alert for various dists. If heavy rain continues, flash floods & waterlogging likely in low lying areas: Kerala CM

  • May 14, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Updates| Depression over Lakshadweep area moved north-northeastwards

    Depression over Lakshadweep area moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 19 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression & lay centred at 2:30 pm today over Lakshadweep area & adjoining southeast & east-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning: IMD

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 14, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Updates| Red Alert in Thiruvananthapuram

    Red alert issued in Thiruvananthapuram district for today. Rough sea conditions witnessed. Roads near Shangumugham partially washed away due to coastal erosion. As per IMD's latest update, depression over Lakshadweep area intensified into a deep depression over the Lakshadweep area & adjoining southeast & east-central Arabian Sea.

  • May 14, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Updates|  NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of cyclone 'Tauktae'. NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Out of the 53 teams, he said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by. A single NDRF team comprises about 40 personnel and they are armed with tree and pole cutters, boats, basic medical aid and other relief and rescue equipment.

  • May 14, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Updates| Code Red Alert Issued in 8 districts of Kerala

    Kerala government has issued a code red alert on 8 districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 14, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae 2021 Updates| Cyclonic storm to intensify on May 16, warns IMD 

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat. The cyclonic storm, first of 2021, has been named 'Tauktae' which means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. The name has been given by Myanmar. Read more here

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.