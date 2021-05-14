Cyclone Tauktae 2021 LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall may cause flash floods & waterlogging in low lying areas, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

May 14, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST

Department (IMD) issued a warning on May 13, alerting heavy rainfall in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat,some places in Goa and south Konkan region. IMD's warning report informed that the low-pressure area will concentrate into a depression over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region by May 15 morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. According to the IMD, strong winds, 40-50 km per hour is likely to hit the coastal regions. Wind speed may intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and reach 80 km per hour by May 16. Code red alert, indicating extremely heavy rains, has been announced by the Kerala government in eight districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. An orange alert, for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in a few other districts of Kerala- Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF)teams are already on standby in the coastal regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 53 teams are on standby- 24 teams for pre-deployment and 29 teams are ready for the five states.

A low-pressure area or a cyclonic disturbance has formed over Lakshadweep and the Arabian Sea which will gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16. The cyclonic storm, first of 2021, has been named 'Tauktae' which means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. The name has been given by Myanmar. The Indian Meteorological