Cyclone Amphan | A look at how cyclones are formed and how devastating they can be

As Cyclone Amphan intensifies into a super cyclone, check out how a cyclone is formed and what are the different levels it takes to become a super cyclone Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ pronounced as UM-PUN has intensified into a ‘super cyclone’ and is expected to hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185 km per hour on May 20. The extent of damage depends on wind strength at the time of landfall. Here’s a look at how a cyclone is formed, what are the different levels and how devastating cyclones can be. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 Formation of a tropical cyclone. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 Very severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Extremely severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Super cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 18, 2020 02:01 pm