Cyclone Amphan | A look at how cyclones are formed and how devastating they can be

The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ pronounced as UM-PUN has intensified into a ‘super cyclone’ and is expected to hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185 km per hour on May 20. The extent of damage depends on wind strength at the time of landfall. Here’s a look at how a cyclone is formed, what are the different levels and how devastating cyclones can be. (Image: News18 Creative)