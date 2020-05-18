App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Amphan | A look at how cyclones are formed and how devastating they can be

As Cyclone Amphan intensifies into a super cyclone, check out how a cyclone is formed and what are the different levels it takes to become a super cyclone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is likely to intensify into a ‘super cyclone’ by May 18 evening. Cyclone may hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185 km per hour on May 20. The extent of damage depends on wind strength at the time of landfall. Here’s how devastating cyclones can be. (Image: News18 Creative)
The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ pronounced as UM-PUN has intensified into a ‘super cyclone’ and is expected to hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185 km per hour on May 20. The extent of damage depends on wind strength at the time of landfall. Here’s a look at how a cyclone is formed, what are the different levels and how devastating cyclones can be. (Image: News18 Creative)

Formation of a tropical cyclone. (Image: News18 Creative)
Formation of a tropical cyclone. (Image: News18 Creative)

Severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)
Severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)

Very severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)
Very severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)

Extremely severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)
Extremely severe cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)

Super cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)
Super cyclonic storm. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:01 pm

